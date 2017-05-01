Hear Yoko Ono's Distorted Screams on New Black Lips Song

Garage rockers Black Lips recruited Yoko Ono 's on their new song "Occidental Front," a thunderous track from their upcoming LP, Satan's Graffiti Or God's Art? Ono's wordless, distorted moans appear throughout the song, propelled by bluesy guitar swells and drummer Oakley Munson's snare rim groove. Ono's son, Sean Lennon, produced Satan's Graffiti .

