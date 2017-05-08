Four-star QB 'Thoroughly' Enjoys UNC ...

Four-star QB 'Thoroughly' Enjoys UNC Visit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Scout.com

As North Carolina attempts to fill its next pool of 2018 quarterback targets, the Heels hosted four-star passer Brevin White on Friday. "It was a very cool visit -- I really enjoyed it," White said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc 3 hr Breanahall 1
tar heels Sun Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 2 claudia winkler 6
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC