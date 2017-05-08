Four-star QB 'Thoroughly' Enjoys UNC Visit
As North Carolina attempts to fill its next pool of 2018 quarterback targets, the Heels hosted four-star passer Brevin White on Friday. "It was a very cool visit -- I really enjoyed it," White said.
