For anorexia nervosa, researchers imp...

For anorexia nervosa, researchers implicate genetic locus on chromosome 12

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

UNC researchers led the most powerful genomic study of anorexia nervosa conducted to date to identify the common roots anorexia shares with psychiatric and metabolic traits May 12, 2017 CHAPEL HILL, NC - A landmark study led by UNC School of Medicine researchers has identified the first genetic locus for anorexia nervosa and has revealed that there may also be metabolic underpinnings to this potentially deadly illness. The study, which is the most powerful genetic study of anorexia nervosa conducted to date, included genome-wide analysis of DNA from 3,495 individuals with anorexia nervosa and 10,982 unaffected individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 9 Lavon affair 7
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC