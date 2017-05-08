Evangelist to speak at Pleasant Hill ...

Evangelist to speak at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro

Dr. Tangula A. Diggs, an evangelist and assistant pastor of Friendship One Accord Worldwide Church of God, will speak at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church on May 7. Diggs is the daughter of the late Lucinda Diggs Redfern and was born, reared and educated in Wadesboro. An honor graduate from Anson High School, Diggs attended UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC- Pembroke, Nova Southeastern University and Fisher Hill Bible College.

