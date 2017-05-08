Evangelist to speak at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro
Dr. Tangula A. Diggs, an evangelist and assistant pastor of Friendship One Accord Worldwide Church of God, will speak at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church on May 7. Diggs is the daughter of the late Lucinda Diggs Redfern and was born, reared and educated in Wadesboro. An honor graduate from Anson High School, Diggs attended UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC- Pembroke, Nova Southeastern University and Fisher Hill Bible College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|Sun
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 2
|claudia winkler
|6
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC