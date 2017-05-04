Early College student earns scholarship -
Clinton State Employees Credit Union branch employee Nicholas Jackson and Clinton branch advisory board member Linda Brunson present a scholarship to Madison Elizabeth Smith. State Employees' Credit Union members via the SECU Foundation, presented a $5,000 two-year college scholarship to Madison Elizabeth Smith, a senior at Sampson Early College High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
