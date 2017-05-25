Durham fathers explain effects of rec...

Durham fathers explain effects of recent United Airlines accusation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Video: Marcus Alston-Leggett shares his experience with adaptive sports after participating in sitting volleyball during the 2017 Valor Games Southeast in the Smith Center on Tuesday May 23, 2017, in Chapel Hill, NC. Greg Williams, who was also later arrested, reads a letter protesting conditions at the Durham County Jail during a Durham County Commissioners meeting while a deputy tries to pull another protester out of a seat at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care 1 hr Teddy R 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC