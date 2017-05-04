Donations needed to help build Orange Countya s Veterans Memorial
CHAPEL HILL Orange County needs your help to build a planned memorial to local men and women who served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Orange County Veterans Memorial fundraising campaign has a goal of $75,000 by the end of May. The official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Southern Human Services campus, 2501 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill.
