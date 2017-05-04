Donations needed to help build Orange...

Donations needed to help build Orange Countya s Veterans Memorial

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

CHAPEL HILL Orange County needs your help to build a planned memorial to local men and women who served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Orange County Veterans Memorial fundraising campaign has a goal of $75,000 by the end of May. The official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Southern Human Services campus, 2501 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title 11 hr Roy 6
tar heels 11 hr Roy 7
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Wed Ginger 21
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 2 claudia winkler 6
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC