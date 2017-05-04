Defending civil rights center

The dean of the School of Law at the University of North Carolina has pushed back hard and persuasively - at least to us - against a Board of Governors proposal to curtail the activities of the school's Center for Civil Rights. Some members of the system's governing board have objected to the center - or any of the school's centers or institutes - representing clients in suits against state or local governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.