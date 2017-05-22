Crossroads Christian School celebrates 12 graduates
PHOTOS BY RACHAEL RILEY/Dispatch staff Seniors from the Class of 2017 at Crossroads Christian School take their final photos together as students prior to graduation ceremonies on Saturday. Seniors from the Class of 2017 Crossroads Christian School pray together, moments before the processional for their graduation starts on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC