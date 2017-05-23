CREDIT: Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina has denied a public records request made by WBTV citing an exemption that only applies to law enforcement agencies. WBTV requested records from Jeff Welty, a professor at the UNC School of Government, in mid-May. Welty responded to the request indicating that he would willingly produce responsive records.
