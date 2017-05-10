Cooper a shockeda over small amount of Hurricane Matthew recovery funds
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday expressed his "shock and disappointment" in the small amount of federal disaster funding the Trump administration and Congress have authorized for Hurricane Matthew recovery in North Carolina - less than 1 percent of what the state requested. Cooper expressed his dismay in a letter to President Donald Trump, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|Tue
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|Lavon affair
|7
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|Mon
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC