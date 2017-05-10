Cooper a shockeda over small amount of Hurricane Matthew recovery funds

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday expressed his "shock and disappointment" in the small amount of federal disaster funding the Trump administration and Congress have authorized for Hurricane Matthew recovery in North Carolina - less than 1 percent of what the state requested. Cooper expressed his dismay in a letter to President Donald Trump, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

