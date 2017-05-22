Clark honored for work as muncipal clerk -
Brenda Clark, administrative services director for the town of White Lake, was recently awarded for the second time the prestigious designation of "North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk" by the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks, along with the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for achieving its high educational, experience, and service requirements. As an established member of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks, Clark was among the first class of municipal clerks from North Carolina who received this state designation in 2012, and after meeting extensive continuing education requirements has been awarded the N.C. Certified Municipal Clerk designation through July 2022.
