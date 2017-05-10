Chapel Hill council pushes for more a...

Chapel Hill council pushes for more affordable housing in budget

"Very frankly, if there isn't more for affordable housing, I can't support this budget and I won't vote for this budget," Council member George Cianciolo said in response to Town Manager Roger Stancil's $106.8 million budget proposal for next year. The draft budget allots $5.2 million for affordable housing, including a penny on the tax rate - roughly $688,000 - and $2.3 million to fund 336 town-owned public housing apartments.

