Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Orange County earn community solar recognition
Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Orange County are three of the newest government organizations to be honored as "SolSmart" by a federally funded initiative designed to boost the solar industry. The tree were cited as "bronze" winners among a total of 58 communities that have been recognized since the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot initiative launched last year.
