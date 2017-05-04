Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Orange County ...

Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Orange County earn community solar recognition

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Local Tech Wire

Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Orange County are three of the newest government organizations to be honored as "SolSmart" by a federally funded initiative designed to boost the solar industry. The tree were cited as "bronze" winners among a total of 58 communities that have been recognized since the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot initiative launched last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Local Tech Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tar heels Sun Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 2 claudia winkler 6
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC