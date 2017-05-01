Campbell: Owning up to mistakes
Why is it that the hardest words to say are, "I'm sorry," and "I made a mistake"? Think of the needless pain and problems that could be avoided if people, especially those in leadership, owned up to their mistakes. If the CEO of United Airlines had immediately responded to the ticketed passenger being dragged off the plane by acknowledging it was terrible and unacceptable, then pledged to change company policies to ensure it didn't happen again, he could have prevented days of news and internet coverage.
