Brown to speak on Asian heritage
On May 10, from 4 to 5 p.m., the Richard H. Thornton Library will host a speaker for Asian-American Heritage month focusing on history and current events. Sarah Brown, outreach assistant at the Carolina Asia Center at UNC-Chapel-Hill, will be the speaker.
