Bright Smiles, Bright Futures: Dentist Announces Annual Scholarship Winners

Seven Lakes Family Dentistry announced a Union Pines High School student as the winner of its second annual scholarship, as well as two finalists. Maggie Nail, a senior at Union Pines, will receive a $1,000 award, while finalists Benjamin Bowbliss of Union Pines and Samuel Shutt of Pinecrest will both receive $500.

