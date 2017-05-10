Both parties face age barriers
When it comes to electoral strength, is demography destiny? Leaders of both major political parties often seem to think so. Republicans in North Carolina and across the country have enjoyed significant success in recent elections in part because older voters are the group most likely to cast ballots - especially in midterm election cycles - and have become more likely than not to vote for GOP candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 9
|Lavon affair
|7
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC