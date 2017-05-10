Both parties face age barriers

Both parties face age barriers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Sampson Independent

When it comes to electoral strength, is demography destiny? Leaders of both major political parties often seem to think so. Republicans in North Carolina and across the country have enjoyed significant success in recent elections in part because older voters are the group most likely to cast ballots - especially in midterm election cycles - and have become more likely than not to vote for GOP candidates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 9 Lavon affair 7
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC