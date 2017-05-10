Bladen Community College pepares for ...

Bladen Community College pepares for graduations -

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Two hundred and twenty-four candidates for graduation will move their tassels from right to left as Bladen Community College awards diplomas to curriculum students on Tuesday evening, May 16. Likewise, 41 high school completion candidates will receive their high school credentials. MNore than one-third of the curriculum candidates will receive associate degrees in the arts and sciences that will transfer into four-year universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... 21 hr Intoxicated Abacus 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 23 hr Lavon affair 7
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc Mon Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC