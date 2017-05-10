Bladen Community College pepares for graduations -
Two hundred and twenty-four candidates for graduation will move their tassels from right to left as Bladen Community College awards diplomas to curriculum students on Tuesday evening, May 16. Likewise, 41 high school completion candidates will receive their high school credentials. MNore than one-third of the curriculum candidates will receive associate degrees in the arts and sciences that will transfer into four-year universities.
