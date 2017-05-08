Abeona Therapeutics Announces Gene Th...

Abeona Therapeutics Announces Gene Therapy Clinical Trial and...

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. , a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare diseases, announced today that data from the Company's gene therapy clinical trial and preclinical research programs will be highlighted at the 20th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy being held in Washington, D.C. from May 10-13, 2017. Abeona's collaborators will present two oral and one poster presentation during the conference.

