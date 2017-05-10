8 things to know about the NC Senatea s budget

8 things to know about the NC Senatea...

The N.C. Senate will be voting on Republican leaders' budget proposal Thursday, and much of the debate will focus on teacher and state employee raises as well as income tax cuts - and the tension with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who wants a budget that spends more. But there are lots of new state initiatives, and some budget cuts, tucked inside the 800-page document that was posted online late Tuesday night and passed three Senate committees in a matter of hours on Wednesday.

