$106.8M Chapel Hill budget spends more on transit, stormwater

Next year's proposed $106.8 million budget continues existing town services, sets a new property tax rate and spends more on stormwater improvements and Chapel Hill Transit. The proposed budget also includes a slight increase in day-to-day expenses to $63.5 million and is balanced with $2.7 million from the town's fund balance - an account used to manage cash flow and pay for unforeseen expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.