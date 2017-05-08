$106.8M Chapel Hill budget spends mor...

$106.8M Chapel Hill budget spends more on transit, stormwater

Next year's proposed $106.8 million budget continues existing town services, sets a new property tax rate and spends more on stormwater improvements and Chapel Hill Transit. The proposed budget also includes a slight increase in day-to-day expenses to $63.5 million and is balanced with $2.7 million from the town's fund balance - an account used to manage cash flow and pay for unforeseen expenses.

