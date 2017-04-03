Where to partake in N.C. Beer Month celebrations in the Durham-Chapel Hill area
April is North Carolina Beer Month - which means, from the mountains to the beach, craft breweries and bottle shops are hosting events to celebrate one of the nation's hotbeds of craft beer. Those living or visiting the greater Durham area, which has seen a number of new breweries open shop in recent years, should be able to find a different place to visit every week in April for N.C. Beer Month.
