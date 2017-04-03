WCHL Chapelboro Peoplea s Choice Awards 2017

It's awards season, and we're celebrating the very BEST in business! Have a favorite business in Orange or Chatham County that deserves special recognition for all that they do? Make sure you pick your faves for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce's WCHL Chapelboro People's Choice Awards!! Finalists are currently being determined from your picks and will be revealed when voting starts on April 6th so be sure to come back and vote on a winner! Winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards on May 19th. Sponsor the BEAs and buy tickets at carolinachamber.org/BEAS or contact Chela Tu for questions regarding the Business Excellence Awards.

