Warren County prepares for summer meals program

Thursday Apr 20

Warren County School officials and staff are joining with community organizations to see that young people do not go hungry during the summer. Meeting at Warren County Middle School on Thursday, they discussed policies and procedures for a summer feeding program for school-age residents.

