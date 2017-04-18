Warren County prepares for summer meals program
Warren County School officials and staff are joining with community organizations to see that young people do not go hungry during the summer. Meeting at Warren County Middle School on Thursday, they discussed policies and procedures for a summer feeding program for school-age residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|15 hr
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|16 hr
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC