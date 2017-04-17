UNC Researchers Identify a New HIV Re...

UNC Researchers Identify a New HIV Reservoir

1 hr ago

Chapel Hill, NC HIV cure research to date has focused on clearing the virus from T cells, a type of white blood cell that is an essential part of the immune system. Yet investigators in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine have found the virus persists in HIV-infected macrophages.

