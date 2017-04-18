UNC researchers ID cell where HIV persists despite treatment
Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have identified a cell where HIV persists even when patients are treated for the disease. HIV cure research to date has focused on clearing the virus from T cells, a type of white blood cell that is an essential part of the immune system.
