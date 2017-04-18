UNC law prof Gene Nichol pounds the table over Civil Rights Center
If the facts are on your side, argue the facts. If neither is on your side, pound the table.University of North Carolina law professor Gene Nichol seems to be in that camp, for he sure pounds the table a lot in a recent oped in the News & Observer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC