UNC law prof Gene Nichol pounds the t...

UNC law prof Gene Nichol pounds the table over Civil Rights Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chatham Journal

If the facts are on your side, argue the facts. If neither is on your side, pound the table.University of North Carolina law professor Gene Nichol seems to be in that camp, for he sure pounds the table a lot in a recent oped in the News & Observer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title Tue Roy 4
tar heels Tue Roy 5
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC