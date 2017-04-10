UNC fraternity, students added to lawsuit in wrong-way DWI crash
An Orange County judge allowed 15 more defendants, including a UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity, to be added this week to civil lawsuits filed in a wrong-way, triple-fatal DWI crash in 2015. Former UNC student Chandler Kania, of Asheboro, was sentenced in October to 16 years in prison for three counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor reckless driving and driving while impaired in the July 19, 2015, drunk-driving crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|Mon
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Apr 4
|Roy
|2
|Unc joke
|Apr 3
|Yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC