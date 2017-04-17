The Scary Downside To Gel Manicures That No One Tells You About, According To A Doctor

The American Academy of Dermatology wrote just last year that there are downsides to gel manicures. So if you're thinking about getting one this weekend or any time in the near future, here's what you need to know beforehand---> According to Chris G. Adigun , MD, FAAD, who specializes in nails at her private practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., gel manicures are not good for those with weak or brittle nails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shefinds.com.