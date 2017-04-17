The Scary Downside To Gel Manicures That No One Tells You About, According To A Doctor
The American Academy of Dermatology wrote just last year that there are downsides to gel manicures. So if you're thinking about getting one this weekend or any time in the near future, here's what you need to know beforehand---> According to Chris G. Adigun , MD, FAAD, who specializes in nails at her private practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., gel manicures are not good for those with weak or brittle nails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shefinds.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|3 hr
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|3 hr
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC