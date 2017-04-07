The Durham-Orange Light Rail Now Costs More Than $3 Billion, and Durham Will Have to Pay More of It
Durham City Council members experienced some sticker shock Thursday, when GoTriangle presented them with an update on the long-planned light-rail system to connect Durham and Chapel Hill. Previously, the project had been estimated at $1.8 billion, but that was in terms of dollars at the time those estimates were made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
