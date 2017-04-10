Sticker Shock: Why Does the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project Suddenly Cost $3.3 Billion?
The FTA asked GoTriangle to submit updated cost estimates for the project and a cost-sharing agreement between Durham and Orange counties. It also requested transit plans for each county and proof of commitments for at least 30 percent of the project's nonfederal funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|Mon
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Apr 4
|Roy
|2
|Unc joke
|Apr 3
|Yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC