Report: Maryland President Wallace Lo...

Report: Maryland President Wallace Loh said he 'would think' UNC gets 'death penalty'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Maryland Gazette

University of Maryland, College Park President Wallace Loh said last week that he thinks the NCAA's investigation into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's academic-athletic scandal would lead to the harshest penalties a school can receive, according to a recording obtained by The News & Observer . During a university senate meeting Thursday in College Park, Loh called the scandals at North Carolina "abysmal" and said they would lead to the NCAA's levying the so-called death penalty, The News & Observer reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carol Guerrero Mon Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
Unc title Apr 4 Roy 2
Unc joke Apr 3 Yes 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC