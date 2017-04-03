Raleigh Flute Choir to take stage at ...

Raleigh Flute Choir to take stage at McGregor Hall

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Daily Dispatch

When the Raleigh Flute Choir plays at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center this Friday, the audience will be on the stage with the musicians. That's the format for the Music at McGregor series sponsored by the Henderson Community Concert Association and Document Systems Inc. Conceived by Phil Young and Mark Hopper, the on-stage setting creates an intimate atmosphere for enjoying music.

