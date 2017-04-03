Powerful People Have Pledged to Help Residents of Forest Hills...
Ten days later, dozens of residents drew a larger crowd to a meeting in a Garner church , and action at the federal and local level was underway to help. Those who showed up included an aide to U.S. Representative David Price, six of the seven county commissioners, the chair of the Wake County Board of Education, the director of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Garner Mayor Ronnie Williams , and numerous city and county housing officials.
