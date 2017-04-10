Patients say Carrboro medical clinic continued submitting claims after payment
Dozens of patients have lodged complaints against a medical clinic in Carrboro, alleging that the clinic's owner overbilled them, filed multiple insurance claims for a single visit and hired debt collectors to pursue the patients for the bogus bills. The complaints share a common story: Patients paid their co-payments during clinic visits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|21 hr
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Sat
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Apr 4
|Roy
|2
|Unc joke
|Apr 3
|Yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC