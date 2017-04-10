Our downtown Chapel Hill food desert ...

Our downtown Chapel Hill food desert a " Molly De Marco

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A few months back, after it was revealed that Carolina Square would feature a Target, a Daily Tar Heel reporter asked whether I thought the addition of a Target could address the fact that downtown is considered a food desert. It may surprise many to know that residents of our downtown are considered to be living in a food desert .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 6 hr School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
Unc title Apr 4 Roy 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC