Our downtown Chapel Hill food desert a " Molly De Marco
A few months back, after it was revealed that Carolina Square would feature a Target, a Daily Tar Heel reporter asked whether I thought the addition of a Target could address the fact that downtown is considered a food desert. It may surprise many to know that residents of our downtown are considered to be living in a food desert .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Apr 4
|Roy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC