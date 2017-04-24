Osmoprotectants, carboxymethylcellulose and hyaluronic acid...
Correspondence: M Labetoulle, Service d'Ophtalmologie, CHU Bicêtre, APHP, Université Paris Sud, 94275 le Kremlin-Bicêtre, Paris, France Tel: +33 145213690; Fax: +33 145212837. E-mail: [email protected] This work was partially presented at the Congrès de la Société Française d’Ophtalmologie , May 7–10, 2016, Paris, France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC