Orange County commissioners extend date to seek lower impact fee

21 hrs ago

The Orange County Board of Commissioners extended the deadline for developers to seek an exception from this year's school construction impact fees. The change was made in response to a developer's February petition for the Grove Park apartment project in Chapel Hill.

