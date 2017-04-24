Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project

Orange County chairman Mark Dorosin talks about approval of the revised bus and light rail transit plans Thursday, April 27, and a new cost-sharing agreement with Durham County. The Museum of Durham History unveiled a new exhibit titled "J is for Jazz" as part of their "Durham A-Z" series to kick off Art of Cool Fest 2017 on Thursday April 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.