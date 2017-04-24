Orange County board will vote on ligh...

Orange County board will vote on light-rail, transit plans tonight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Orange County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday night on new plans that leave the county responsible for a smaller share of the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project's $3.3 billion cost. The 17.7-mile light-rail system would link 18 stations from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to N.C. Central University in Durham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... 14 hr Free house 1
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 22 Harriet 5
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC