One on One: A North Carolina mountain woman's adventure in Bulgaria
By D.G. Martin Chapel Hill, NC - Why would North Carolinian Elizabeth Kostova, who is a New York Times No.1 bestselling author, set her action-packed novel in Bulgaria?I will give you an answer in a minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Sat
|Harriet
|5
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC