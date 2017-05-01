New monument honors Chapel Hilla s Freedom Fighters, civil-rights history
Jamare Lee, 6, great grandson of Marian Cheek Jackson, namesake of the Marian Cheek Jackson Center in Chapel Hill, prepares to release a white dove Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Northside Festival, celebrating the town's historically black Northside neighborhoods. The festival featured the dedication of a new "gateway," a series of photographs embedded in a stone wall outside St. Joseph C.M.E. Church documenting Chapel Hill's Freedom Fighters and scenes of civil rights marches.
