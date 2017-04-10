Nev. QB 'Blown Away' by UNC

Nev. QB 'Blown Away' by UNC

Kenyon Oblad received a status update on a potential North Carolina scholarship offer, during last week's visit to the school. "[QB coach Keith Heckendorf] talked about how he liked my film and how he likes how I throw the football," Oblad said.

