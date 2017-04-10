More
The mayors of some of North Carolina's biggest cities are asking their colleagues across the country to end travel boycotts over a law critics say continues discrimination against LGBT people. The mayors of 16 cities including Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill, Concord and Charlotte wrote a letter released Friday asking for the return of conferences and conventions to North Carolina's cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|15 hr
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Apr 4
|Roy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC