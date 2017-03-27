Microcephaly: computational and organ...

Microcephaly: computational and organotypic modeling of a complex...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

EPA Home A Science Inventory A Microcephaly: computational and organotypic modeling of a complex human birth defect Knudsen, T. Microcephaly: computational and organotypic modeling of a complex human birth defect . Presented at UNC Advanced Toxicology lecture, Chapel Hill, NC, April 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers Mar 31 Mcdonalds hack 1
tar heels Mar 30 uk fan for life 1
sue Mar 29 cuz i fookin can 2
sarah boring Mar 29 cuz i fookin can 2
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 24 Daddy 2
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC