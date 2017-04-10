Light rail is the right investment for fast-growing Chapel Hill-Durham area a " Jeff Mann
The Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project represents a large community investment, but the potential rewards for our fast-growing area are substantial as well. The project will reliably connect Chapel Hill, Durham and residents of surrounding communities to jobs and education, medical facilities and commercial and entertainment centers and will allow focused development around stations so that the counties can accommodate the growth they are expecting over the next 50 years.
