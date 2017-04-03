Levin Jewish Community Center hosts early seder for older adults
The Jewish holiday of Passover -- which celebrates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt -- begins with a seder. This year, Passover starts at sundown Monday, April 10 and The Levin JCC and Jewish Family Services hosted the early seder for older adults who might not otherwise partake in a group seder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|2
|tar heels
|Mon
|Yes sir
|2
|Unc joke
|Mon
|Yes
|1
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|Apr 3
|how many jobs los...
|1
|Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers
|Mar 31
|Mcdonalds hack
|1
|sue
|Mar 29
|cuz i fookin can
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC