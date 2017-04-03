Learn about the Healthy Rowan initiative at Chamber breakfast
The Rowan Chamber's April Power in Partnership breakfast will feature the new Healthy Rowan initiative with Alyssa Smith as the speaker and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center as the sponsor on Thurs., April 20, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road in Salisbury. Alyssa Smith serves as the Executive Director for the community collaborative, Healthy Rowan.
