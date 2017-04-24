Jazz exhibit looks at past, future
On the opening night of the annual Art of Cool Festival, a new exhibit opened at the Durham History Hub chronicling how deep the roots of jazz are in the Bull City. "This is going to be a walk down memory lane," said Elaine Crovitz, also known as "Mama Jazz," who helped contribute to the exhibit.
